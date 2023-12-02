Camas County sweep 1AD2 Sawtooth honors
Troy Smith was named Player of the Year, Tristen Smith was named Offensive, and Tyson Tupper was named Defensive Player of the Year.
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference has released their all-conference teams, where conference champions Camas County highlighted the list.
Camas County head coach Rusty Kramer was also named Coach of the Year.
It was simply a breathtaking season for the mushers as they made the state championship for the first time since 1981.
A big part of their success was the unselfish team play.
“We have no egos on this team, and we don’t care who scores the touchdowns. We just want to win games,” Rusty Kramer said.
Full all-conference selections are below.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
- Connor Perkins, junior, Dietrich
- Emmet Zimmers, senior, Dietrich
- Troy Smith, senior, Camas County
- Ky Kendall, junior, Hagerman
- Alex Johnson, sophomore, Hagerman
- Brody Torgerson, junior, Dietrich
- Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford
- Alex Asher, senior, Hagerman
- Crash Taylor, senior, Castleford
- Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County
- Martin Gonzalez, junior, Hagerman
- Sage Patten, senior, Camas County
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
- Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen
- Dominic Gross, junior, Camas County
- Emmett Palan, senior, Camas County
- Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford
- Wyatt Hoskovec, senior, Hagerman
- Brody Torgerson, junior, Dietrich
- Troy Smith, senior, Camas County
- Colmin Pierce, junior, Hagerman
- Connor Perkins, junior, Dietrich
- Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County
- Jaime Ramos, senior, Castleford
- Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- Wyatt Mavencamp, sophomore, Hagerman
- Dominic McFarland, senior, Hansen
- Tyson Tupper, senior, Camas County
- Eric Lemus, freshman, Castleford
- Levi Ashmead, junior, Camas County
- Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen
- Sage Patten, senior, Camas County
- Kelby Cox, junior, Camas County
- Wyatt Hoskovec, senior, Hagerman
- Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County
- Stryder Shaw, senior, Dietrich
- Jonah Knapp, freshman, Hagerman
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- Jordan Regalado, junior, Shoshone
- Bryan Vega, freshman, Castleford
- Stryder Shaw, senior, Dietrich
- Kelby Cox, junior, Camas County
- Emmet Zimmers, senior, Dietrich
- Wyatt Mavencamp, sophomore, Hagerman
- Zack Pittock, senior, Camas County
- Wyett Sneddon, sophomore, Dietrich
- Nic Gill, senior, Hansen
- Crash Taylor, senior, Castleford
- Ky Kendall, junior, Hagerman
- Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford
HONORABLE MENTION
- Zak Hernandez, sophomore, Hansen
- Nicholas Bokma, freshman, Castleford
- Hadley Hunt, freshman, Shoshone
- Justin Telford, senior, Richfield
- Paul Eiman, sophomore, Hansen
- Chase Norman, sophomore, Dietrich
- Shaymus Merrill, junior, Hagerman
- Xander Schofield, junior, Camas County
