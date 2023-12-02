Camas County sweep 1AD2 Sawtooth honors

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference has released their all-conference teams, where conference champions Camas County highlighted the list.

Troy Smith was named Player of the Year, Tristen Smith was named Offensive, and Tyson Tupper was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Camas County head coach Rusty Kramer was also named Coach of the Year.

It was simply a breathtaking season for the mushers as they made the state championship for the first time since 1981.

A big part of their success was the unselfish team play.

“We have no egos on this team, and we don’t care who scores the touchdowns. We just want to win games,” Rusty Kramer said.

Full all-conference selections are below.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Connor Perkins, junior, Dietrich

Emmet Zimmers, senior, Dietrich

Troy Smith, senior, Camas County

Ky Kendall, junior, Hagerman

Alex Johnson, sophomore, Hagerman

Brody Torgerson, junior, Dietrich

Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford

Alex Asher, senior, Hagerman

Crash Taylor, senior, Castleford

Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County

Martin Gonzalez, junior, Hagerman

Sage Patten, senior, Camas County

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen

Dominic Gross, junior, Camas County

Emmett Palan, senior, Camas County

Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford

Wyatt Hoskovec, senior, Hagerman

Brody Torgerson, junior, Dietrich

Troy Smith, senior, Camas County

Colmin Pierce, junior, Hagerman

Connor Perkins, junior, Dietrich

Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County

Jaime Ramos, senior, Castleford

Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Wyatt Mavencamp, sophomore, Hagerman

Dominic McFarland, senior, Hansen

Tyson Tupper, senior, Camas County

Eric Lemus, freshman, Castleford

Levi Ashmead, junior, Camas County

Sam Huerta-Sanchez, senior, Hansen

Sage Patten, senior, Camas County

Kelby Cox, junior, Camas County

Wyatt Hoskovec, senior, Hagerman

Trevor Tews, senior, Camas County

Stryder Shaw, senior, Dietrich

Jonah Knapp, freshman, Hagerman

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Jordan Regalado, junior, Shoshone

Bryan Vega, freshman, Castleford

Stryder Shaw, senior, Dietrich

Kelby Cox, junior, Camas County

Emmet Zimmers, senior, Dietrich

Wyatt Mavencamp, sophomore, Hagerman

Zack Pittock, senior, Camas County

Wyett Sneddon, sophomore, Dietrich

Nic Gill, senior, Hansen

Crash Taylor, senior, Castleford

Ky Kendall, junior, Hagerman

Cache Keetch, senior, Castleford

HONORABLE MENTION

Zak Hernandez, sophomore, Hansen

Nicholas Bokma, freshman, Castleford

Hadley Hunt, freshman, Shoshone

Justin Telford, senior, Richfield

Paul Eiman, sophomore, Hansen

Chase Norman, sophomore, Dietrich

Shaymus Merrill, junior, Hagerman

Xander Schofield, junior, Camas County

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.