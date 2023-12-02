Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho Vandals host first playoff game since 1993 Saturday night

The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday night.
The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs...
The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs Saturday night.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday night.

This will be the first time in 30 years that the Vandals will host a playoff game.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will be Idaho’s second nationally televised game of the season.

Southern Illinois advanced to the second round after beating Nicholls 35-0 in the first round.

Now, they must square up with the Vandals who have the no. 1-ranked passing defense in the nation, with 5.9 yards per attempt.

For the Vandals on the offensive end, something to note is quarterback Gevani McCoy missed the regular-season finale against Idaho State.

However, he has been a full participant at practice this weekend and is expected to play.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Saturday night from the Kibbie Dome.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months

Latest News

It was simply a breathtaking season for the mushers as they made the state championship for...
Camas County sweep 1AD2 Sawtooth honors
The Bruins swept the awards, as Wyatt Solosabal and Grayson Keyes were named offensive and...
Twin Falls Bruins sweep 4A Great Basin Conference honors
Along with playing softball, Sliman wants to pursue forensics and study criminal justice at...
Gooding senior Kathryn Sliman signs to Bismarck State
They would outscore American Falls 28-15 in the second half on their way to a 51-41 win.
Filer boys basketball opens season with a W; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores