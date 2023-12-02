Idaho Vandals host first playoff game since 1993 Saturday night

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday night.

This will be the first time in 30 years that the Vandals will host a playoff game.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will be Idaho’s second nationally televised game of the season.

Southern Illinois advanced to the second round after beating Nicholls 35-0 in the first round.

Now, they must square up with the Vandals who have the no. 1-ranked passing defense in the nation, with 5.9 yards per attempt.

For the Vandals on the offensive end, something to note is quarterback Gevani McCoy missed the regular-season finale against Idaho State.

However, he has been a full participant at practice this weekend and is expected to play.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Saturday night from the Kibbie Dome.

