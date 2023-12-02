Advertise with Us
Local Jerome Business experience hate crime

By Dereka Kay
Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week a local Jerome business owner had a hate crime made against made against her and her family.

Angela Demaray got out of her car on Tuesday, November 28th to see what she expected to be drawings in the snow that covered the hearse parked at her business location. But when she looked closer, the markings in the snow weren’t fun little drawings at all, but insightful words. Due to the nature of the derogatory words, we cannot show you all of the pictures.

“We have never looked at any individual- color, race, identity, religion—we’ve never looked at anybody different because our job is to serve and that’s all we want to do… we want to take care of our community,” said business owner, Angela Demaray.

Demaray did file a police report with the Jerome Police Department, who are currently investigating the incident. Captain Clark, who is the officer overseeing the incident, released a statement to KMVT earlier today on their progress.

the statement reads: “our patrol division has completed a report, and the incident is still an ongoing investigation. we’re currently checking for camera footage and other evidence and leads that could point us to a potential suspect.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

