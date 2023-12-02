Advertise with Us
New Santa Mail Box in downtown Twin Falls

By Elizabeth Hadley
Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department got a call from Santa Claus asking for their help this year with letters to Santa.

Santa asked if the Parks and Recreation Department could set up a mail box in downtown Twin Falls for kids to drop off their letters in.

Of course, the Parks and Recreation Department was happy to help Santa out.

The mail box is up now, and you can drop off your letter until December 18 with your letter to Santa.

“Santa’s magic takes the magic and brings them to the north pole, and he will respond to them, and he did tell us that the last day to put your letters in is the 18th, so make sure you hurry up and get your letters in there so he will have time to respond, before he starts dropping presents,” said Stacy McClintock, the recreation supervisor.

Make sure you include your return address on your letter and Santa will write you back.

Santa’s mailbox is located on the downtown commons in Twin Falls.

