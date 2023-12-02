Advertise with Us
Top-ranked Idaho recruit Gatlin Bair decommits from Boise State

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley senior Gatlin Bair has officially de-committed from Boise State.

The star wide receiver announced the news to social media Friday night.

Many wondered what the decision would be after Boise State fired head coach Andy Avalos on November 12th.

Bair committed to the Broncos on August 5th. It was Boise State’s highest-ever commit.

He chose Boise over Oregon, TCU, Nebraska, and Michigan.

The highest-ranked recruit in Idaho history is now focused on the Big Ten Conference with the Wolverines and the newly added member starting in 2024, the Ducks.

The news comes two days after receiving his All-American bowl jersey.

He will play in the bowl game on January 6th at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Following the game, Bair will go on his mission starting February 19th in Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

