Twin Falls Bruins sweep 4A Great Basin Conference honors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 4A Great Basin Conference has released their all-conference teams, where conference champions Twin Falls highlighted the list.

The Bruins swept the awards, as Wyatt Solosabal and Grayson Keyes were named offensive and defensive Players of the Year.

Bruins coach Ben Kohring was also named Coach of the Year as the Bruins came away with an undefeated conference campaign.

The Bruins also had three first-team all-offense and six all-defensive members.

Kohring told KMVT he was immensely proud to see his players recognized for their efforts and accomplishments.

“They put in a tremendous amount of time and made sacrifices to enjoy the success of the season. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The season may be in the rearview mirror, but Twin Falls will look to repeat as champions next season.

Full all-conference selections are below.

Offensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Solosabal, Twin Falls

Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Keyes, Twin Falls

Coach of the Year: Ben Kohring, Twin Falls

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Austin Crum, senior, Twin Falls

Running back: Preston Sonner-Cranney, junior, Minico

Wide receiver: Gatlin Bair, senior, Burley

Wide receiver: Ryker Stimpson, senior, Minico

Wide receiver: Caleb Somers, senior, Canyon Ridge

Tight end: Jasper Robinson, senior, Canyon Ridge

Offensive line: TJ Hickmon, senior, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Ben Fessenden, senior, Minico

Offensive line: Quincy Turner, senior, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Alex Linares, junior, Minico

Offensive line: Michael Martinez, junior, Burley

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive back: Paxton Twiss, senior, Minico

Defensive back: Nathan Wayment, junior, Minico

Defensive back: Dalton Carter, sophomore, Twin Falls

Defensive line: Reginald Williander, senior, Twin Falls

Defensive line: Easton Irwin, junior, Twin Falls

Defensive line: Daniel Larios, junior, Minico

Defensive line: Parker Wilson, senior, Burley

Outside backer: Zach Swensen, senior, Twin Falls

Outside backer: Kyson Anderson-Osterhout, senior, Minico

Inside backer: Preston Stokes, senior, Twin Falls

Inside backer: Vincent Gonzalez, junior, Twin Falls

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Return specialist: Gatlin Bair, senior, Burley

Placekicker: Mario Alcaraz, senior, Minico

Punter: Wyatt Solosabal, senior, Twin Falls

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Conner Willis, senior, Canyon Ridge

Quarterback: Carson Wayment, senior, Minico

Running back: Amos Kun, junior, Twin Falls

Wide receiver: Cash Wiley, junior, Mountain Home

Wide receiver: Draysin Pacheco, senior, Jerome

Wide receiver: Carter Orr, senior, Twin Falls

Tight end: Dominik Soto, senior, Minico

Offensive line: Julio Juarez, junior, Minico

Offensive line: Gabe Paiz, senior, Jerome

Offensive line: Marcus Arias, sophomore, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Adan Lua, junior, Canyon Ridge

Offensive line: Izaak Krohn, senior, Mountain Home

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive back: Kyler Hamblin, senior, Jerome

Defensive back: Talyn Guzman, junior, Burley

Defensive back: Chris Ives, senior, Canyon Ridge

Defensive line: Jackson Martin, junior, Twin Falls

Defensive line: Jace Tyree, senior, Canyon Ridge

Defensive line: Ricky Garcia, junior, Canyon Ridge

Defensive line: Cortez Magalogo, senior, Jerome

Outside backer: Kaleb Strunk, junior, Burley

Outside backer: Seth Capps, junior, Jerome

Inside backer: Eli Ruiz, senior, Minico

Inside backer: Cade King, senior, Mountain Home

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Quarterback: Mack Jensen, junior, Burley

Quarterback: Kale Bingham, freshman, Jerome

Running back: Bodee Coombes, junior, Burley

Wide receiver: Hyrum Garner, senior, Minico

Wide receiver: Brandon Jones, senior, Twin Falls

Wide receiver: Alex Fierros, senior, Canyon Ridge

Wide receiver: Kendrix Knobbe, junior, Burley

Wide receiver: Bryce Mahlke, senior, Twin Falls

Wide receiver: Kade McEntire, junior, Canyon Ridge

Wide receiver: Seth Capps, junior, Jerome

Wide receiver: Abram Garcia, senior, Jerome

Offensive line: Aidan Saldivar, junior, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Preston Harmison, junior, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Carson Rupp, senior, Twin Falls

Offensive line: Cesar Lopez, senior, Minico

Offensive line: Jose Garcia, junior, Canyon Ridge

Offensive line: Levi Flores, senior, Canyon Ridge

Offensive line: Leighton Myers, senior, Canyon Ridge

Offensive line: Brock Terry, junior, Burley

Offensive line: Zack Hobbs, sophomore, Burley

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Defensive back: Tristan Abrego, senior, Mountain Home

Defensive back: Omar Larios, senior, Minico

Defensive back: Caden Gee, junior, Minico

Defensive back: Zach Beem, senior, Twin Falls

Defensive back: Will Marlowe, junior, Twin Falls

Defensive back: Carter Orr, senior, Twin Falls

Defensive back: Dontaye Garza, senior, Canyon Ridge

Defensive back: Sawyer Kondel, senior, Burley

Defensive back: Wes Cook, junior, Jerome

Defensive back: Zander Bingham, senior, Jerome

Defensive line: Devin Maier, senior, Mountain Home

Defensive line: Ryland Durham, senior, Mountain Home

Defensive line: Jaydin Chacon, junior, Minico

Defensive line: Korbin Story, senior, Burley

Defensive line: Devan Shinn, junior, Canyon Ridge

Defensive line: Drew Thompson, senior, Twin Falls

Inside backer: Jaydin Blair, junior, Mountain Home

Inside backer: Daniel Gill, senior, Jerome

Inside backer: Drew Hixson, senior, Jerome

Inside backer: Connor Claborn, senior, Canyon Ridge

Outside backer: Daxton Sharp, junior, Jerome

Linebacker: Anthony Valdes, senior, Minico

Linebacker: Andrei Herrera, senior, Burley

Linebacker: Bodey Bowen, junior, Burley

Safety: Mark Loveland, junior, Burley

HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Isaac Magana, junior, Burley

