Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At around 8:40p.m. Friday evening, Twin Falls Police responded to shots fired at a business located on Kimberly Road.

Not much information is known at this time, but what has been reported is that two individuals were found deceased at Tint Shop V located at 2487 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

It was also reported that one individual was shot four times in the chest and the other twice. A woman at the location called 911 to report the incident.

It is not known what caused the shooting, or if the suspect is still at large. KMVT tried to speak to an officer there on scene but all refused to comment at this time.

We have reached out for an official statement from the Twin Falls Police Department, but as of right now they have not gotten back to us.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.