Valley boys basketball gets first win; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Vikings boys basketball team (1-1) hosted the Raft River Trojans (0-1) on Friday night.

The Vikings opened their season with a loss to Wendell and now wanted a win in front of the home crowd.

Back and forth first half saw Valley leading 20-14 at the half.

The third quarter was all Trojans.

They outscored Valley 14-8 and was a tied game heading to the fourth.

The Vikings however relied on their up-tempo offense, as they prevailed 45-38.

Junior forward Nathan Christensen led the way with 15 points in the win.

Valley is back in action Wednesday as they host Butte County.

Other boys’ basketball scores

Lighthouse Christian 66, Hagerman 52

Hagerman: Martin Gonzales 20 points, Ky Kendall 12 points, Wyatt Mavencamp 10 points & 10 rebounds

Buhl 38, Snake River 37

Buhl boys won their home opener over one of the best teams in 3A, prevailing 38-37 in a physical defensive matchup. Senior Kyler Kelly had nine points and eight rebounds to pace a balanced attack in a big game rock fight. Senior Conner Sullivan had 10 rebounds, while senior Dominic Robles Pierce had four Steals, and Camron Gorrell had eight Rebounds.

Dietrich 66, North Gem 53

Shelly 52, Minico 48

Girls’ basketball scores

South Fremont 66, Filer 60

Filer: Wildcats were led by Tanli LeMoyne with 16 points followed by Alli Bishop with 14 points. Kate Jaques added 11 points and Reese Hills had nine point,s and nine rebounds.



Mountain Home 52, Kimberly 42

Kimberly: Berkley Dille 10 points, Taya Plew nine points, Emerson Heatwole eight points, Macy Dille seven points.

West Jefferson 63, Wendell 33



