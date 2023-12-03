Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Amber Alert suspect in custody

By Mai Orue
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jeremy Best father of 10-month old Zeke Best has been taken into custody, being accused of killing the baby’s mother and kidnapping Zeke.

At approximately 9:15 Saturday morning, Bonneville County dispatchers got a call from a group of hunters saying they found a man sleeping on the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office went to the area and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, baby Zeke’s dad.

They also located Zeke who was deceased.

Zeke’s cause of death has not been determined yet, East Idaho News has spoken to the Coroner of Bonneville County who said they will send his body to Boise for an autopsy.

Meg Fisher, Jean Randel’s cousin gave the following statement, “We thank you all for walking with us during this time. Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

Latest News

At around 8:40p.m.yesterday evening, Twin Falls Police responded to shots fired at a business...
Tint Shop V Shooting Suspects
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Forecast 12-2
Making sure your tree is tied down trunk facing front is the best way to transport a tree.
AAA gives tips for transporting your Christmas tree
Make sure you include your return address on your letter and Santa will write you back.
New Santa Mail Box in downtown Twin Falls