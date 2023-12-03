Amber Alert suspect in custody

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jeremy Best father of 10-month old Zeke Best has been taken into custody, being accused of killing the baby’s mother and kidnapping Zeke.

At approximately 9:15 Saturday morning, Bonneville County dispatchers got a call from a group of hunters saying they found a man sleeping on the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office went to the area and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, baby Zeke’s dad.

They also located Zeke who was deceased.

Zeke’s cause of death has not been determined yet, East Idaho News has spoken to the Coroner of Bonneville County who said they will send his body to Boise for an autopsy.

Meg Fisher, Jean Randel’s cousin gave the following statement, “We thank you all for walking with us during this time. Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling.”

