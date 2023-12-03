Boise State football to face UCLA in LA Bowl on December 16

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos football team will be closing out the 2023 season in Hollywood against the UCLA Bruins at Sofi Stadium at the LA Bowl hosted by Gronk on December 16.

The Broncos won the Mountain West Conference with an 8-5 record Boise State meanwhile their opponent, UCLA, finished seventh in the PAC-12 Conference with a 7-5 record.

Boise State will be playing in a bowl game for the twenty-seventh straight season and will play in the penultimate game of the first day of the college football bowl season with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

