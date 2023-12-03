Boise State football names Spencer Danielson permanent head coach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos have removed the interim tag from Spencer Danielson’s title making him the twelfth head coach in Boise State football history.

Danielson took over after a 42-14 win over New Mexico and immediately led the Broncos to their biggest win of the season 45-10 over Utah State before securing a Mountain West title game berth with a 27-19 win over Air Force on Black Friday.

The Danielson-led Broncos then went to Las Vegas and beat UNLV 44-20 to take home their first Mountain West title since 2019.

Danielson will coach his first game as permanent head coach on December 16 in the LA Bowl when his Boise State Broncos will square off with UCLA at Sofi Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.