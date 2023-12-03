Advertise with Us
Boise State football names Spencer Danielson permanent head coach

Danielson went 3-0 as interim coach after Andy Avalos’ firing on November 12, including a Mountain West Conference title game win.
While many thought it was a down year for the Broncos, Boise State has proven through...
While many thought it was a down year for the Broncos, Boise State has proven through adversity and resilience that they are still contenders.(KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos have removed the interim tag from Spencer Danielson’s title making him the twelfth head coach in Boise State football history.

Danielson took over after a 42-14 win over New Mexico and immediately led the Broncos to their biggest win of the season 45-10 over Utah State before securing a Mountain West title game berth with a 27-19 win over Air Force on Black Friday.

The Danielson-led Broncos then went to Las Vegas and beat UNLV 44-20 to take home their first Mountain West title since 2019.

Danielson will coach his first game as permanent head coach on December 16 in the LA Bowl when his Boise State Broncos will square off with UCLA at Sofi Stadium.

