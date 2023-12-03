Gooding girls, Canyon Ridge boys take losses in Saturday’s basketball action; prep scores
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators girls basketball team fell to the South Fremont Cougars 61-37 in a matchup between a pair of one-loss teams entering the day.
Meanwhile the Canyon Ridge boys took a loss in their first game of the season 66-48 to Preston behind some lights out three-point shooting from the Indians.
Girls
Jerome 59, Ridgevue 52
Malad 55, Declo 51
Boys
Mountain Crest (UT) 54, Twin Falls 42
Ridgeline 74, Mountain Home 31
Victory Charter 74, Dietrich 72
