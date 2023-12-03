Gooding girls, Canyon Ridge boys take losses in Saturday’s basketball action; prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators girls basketball team fell to the South Fremont Cougars 61-37 in a matchup between a pair of one-loss teams entering the day.

Meanwhile the Canyon Ridge boys took a loss in their first game of the season 66-48 to Preston behind some lights out three-point shooting from the Indians.

Girls

Jerome 59, Ridgevue 52

Malad 55, Declo 51

Boys

Mountain Crest (UT) 54, Twin Falls 42

Ridgeline 74, Mountain Home 31

Victory Charter 74, Dietrich 72

