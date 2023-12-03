Advertise with Us
Idaho Vandals pull off miracle win in FCS playoffs

Vandals blocked Salukis game-winning field goal attempt to end regulation before winning in overtime.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals are marching on to the FCS Quarterfinals after a thrilling 20-17 overtime win against the Southern Illinois Salukis in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Vandals offense didn’t get on the board until 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter on a one-yard rushing touchdown by halfback Anthony Woods to tie the game at 17.

Southern Illinois then went on a near-game winning drive, setting up a 41-yard field goal that was tipped just enough by freshman Xe’ree Alexander to fall short and force overtime.

A Vandal interception by Marcus Harris set up the game-winning field goal for Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez who nailed the biggest kick of his life to send the black and gold to the FCS Quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Idaho will host the fifth-seeded University of Albany Great Danes. Date and time are still to be announced.

