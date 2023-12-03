Tint Shop V Shooting Suspects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At around 8:40p.m. Friday evening, Twin Falls Police responded to shots fired at a business located on Kimberly Road.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department two people were shot Friday at approximately 8:19 pm.

When police got to the crime scene they found two people fatally shot, both individuals were identified as Jaime Bravo, 26 and Jesse Ortiz, 36.

For now the crime scene has been secured and Twin Falls PD are working with other agencies to resolve the case.

One of the suspects might be going by the nickname “El Guero.”

Twin Falls PD encourages anyone who has information about this tragic incident to call them at 208-735-4357.

A GoFundMe has been started for the families affected by this and you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/v8v3gp-jesse-ortiz?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer .

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.