Boise State quarterback Taylen Green to enter transfer portal

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State sophomore quarterback Taylen Green has announced he will enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

He posted the decision to social media via ‘X’.

Per the post, he said he is not closing the door on returning to Boise State.

The news comes a day after Boise State made Intermin coach Spencer Danielson the permanent head coach.

Through the 2023 season, Green threw for 1,75 yards, including 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also added 436 yards rushing for nine scores.

In the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday against UNLV, he had 216 passing yards and two touchdowns, with 90 yards rushing and two scores.

It has not been announced if he’ll play for the Broncos in the Los Angeles bowl game against UCLA on December 16th.

