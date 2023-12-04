Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Chobani’s 9th annual holiday giveaway

By Mai Orue
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chobani held its 9th annual holiday giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, from 8:30 am till noon.

Members of the Chobani team in Twin Falls, were up bright and early to give out boxes of free yogurt.

People would pull up in their cars and the volunteers would go and bring them their cases of Chobani yogurt for the holidays.

Volunteers wore reindeer hats, Santa hats, Christmas light necklaces and signs reading “Happy Holidays” spreading the holiday spirit to all who drove by.

Kelly Herrgesell, Community Impact Manager at Chobani explains more on the goal of this event, “We just enjoy giving back to the community. It’s the heart and soul of what we do at Chobani it’s part of the fabric of organization is giving back to the communities where we operate, so we’ve been doing it for nine years.”

A bunch of the Twin Falls community showed up, lines of cars waiting to get thier boxes of Chobani.

Santa even made a surprise visit.

Chobani had about 5,000 cases to giveaway, giving three boxes to each car, two cases of the regular yogurt and one box of Chobani flip.

They included flavors like peppermint patty, coconut, almond coco loco, and strawberry.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

Latest News

File
Idaho homeowners see big decreases in property tax thanks to HB 292
Fire in attic on Liberty St.
Fire in attic on Liberty Street in Twin Falls
Fatal accident
Rupert man involved in a fatal accident on I-84
Jeremy Best, 48, arrested on multiple charges for allegedly killing his wife, unborn child and...
Husband at the center of Amber Alert and homicide arrested on Saturday morning