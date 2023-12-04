Chobani’s 9th annual holiday giveaway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chobani held its 9th annual holiday giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, from 8:30 am till noon.

Members of the Chobani team in Twin Falls, were up bright and early to give out boxes of free yogurt.

People would pull up in their cars and the volunteers would go and bring them their cases of Chobani yogurt for the holidays.

Volunteers wore reindeer hats, Santa hats, Christmas light necklaces and signs reading “Happy Holidays” spreading the holiday spirit to all who drove by.

Kelly Herrgesell, Community Impact Manager at Chobani explains more on the goal of this event, “We just enjoy giving back to the community. It’s the heart and soul of what we do at Chobani it’s part of the fabric of organization is giving back to the communities where we operate, so we’ve been doing it for nine years.”

A bunch of the Twin Falls community showed up, lines of cars waiting to get thier boxes of Chobani.

Santa even made a surprise visit.

Chobani had about 5,000 cases to giveaway, giving three boxes to each car, two cases of the regular yogurt and one box of Chobani flip.

They included flavors like peppermint patty, coconut, almond coco loco, and strawberry.

