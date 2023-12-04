Advertise with Us
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together

FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. The couple announced they have split up.(Jeff Lewis | Jeff Lewis/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(TMX/Gray News) – Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announced Sunday night that they have ended their engagement after four years.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds and Sanders revealed in a joint statement posted on her Instagram.

The message continued, “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH.”

Sanders responded in the comments, praising Edmonds.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and the laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack,” he wrote.

The pair, both 56, met in 2012 and got engaged in 2019. They had a long-distance relationship.

The retired athlete and Colorado coach has been married twice before. He shares two children with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, and three with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

Edmonds, who is the CEO of her production company, Edmonds Entertainment Group, shares two children with R&B legend Babyface.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

