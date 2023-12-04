Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the press release, an Idaho State Trooper and Idaho Falls Police officers were involved in a shooting incident.

A 34 year old male is deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

According to the press release, at about 1:09 a.m. Monday morning, an Idaho State Police Trooper initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation near the Candlewood Suites Hotel, which is located a 665 Pancheri Drive.

During the stop, the trooper requested additional units to assist.

When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, the trooper said a male passenger fired at them and ran from the vehicle.

The trooper and IFPD officers chased the man on foot.

According to the press release, it is at this time that it is believed that the ISP Trooper and two IFPD officers exchanged gunfire with the man during the incident which concluded in the area of the car dealership on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway.

The incident is still under investigation.

The press release says, after the incident, law enforcement provided the man with emergency medical aid. EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to assist as well, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s name will not be released at this time to allow for proper notification of next of kin and necessary investigative procedures.

Roadways around the incident remain closed for the investigation.

Drivers are advised that Pancheri Drive is closed between S. Capital Ave and Yellowstone Hwy (I-15), including the intersection of Pancheri Drive/17th Street and Yellowstone. Please find alternative routes.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force (EICITF) is investigating the incident, with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead.

The EICITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents.

IFPD and ISP will fully cooperate in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation.

The CITF works with the Prosecutor’s Office, which reviews completed investigations.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police at a later date, when appropriate given the investigation into the incident.

