Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting
Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the press release, an Idaho State Trooper and Idaho Falls Police officers were involved in a shooting incident.

A 34 year old male is deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

According to the press release, at about 1:09 a.m. Monday morning, an Idaho State Police Trooper initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation near the Candlewood Suites Hotel, which is located a 665 Pancheri Drive.

During the stop, the trooper requested additional units to assist.

When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, the trooper said a male passenger fired at them and ran from the vehicle.

The trooper and IFPD officers chased the man on foot.

According to the press release, it is at this time that it is believed that the ISP Trooper and two IFPD officers exchanged gunfire with the man during the incident which concluded in the area of the car dealership on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway.

The incident is still under investigation.

The press release says, after the incident, law enforcement provided the man with emergency medical aid. EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to assist as well, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s name will not be released at this time to allow for proper notification of next of kin and necessary investigative procedures.

Roadways around the incident remain closed for the investigation.

Drivers are advised that Pancheri Drive is closed between S. Capital Ave and Yellowstone Hwy (I-15), including the intersection of Pancheri Drive/17th Street and Yellowstone. Please find alternative routes.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force (EICITF) is investigating the incident, with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead.

The EICITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents.

IFPD and ISP will fully cooperate in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation.

The CITF works with the Prosecutor’s Office, which reviews completed investigations.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police at a later date, when appropriate given the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Idaho State Police is also investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning...
ISP investigating 3-vehicle crash East of Burley
Chobani held its 9th annual holiday giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, from...
Chobani’s 9th annual holiday giveaway
File
Idaho homeowners see big decreases in property tax thanks to HB 292