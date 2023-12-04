Advertise with Us
Fire in attic on Liberty Street in Twin Falls

Fire in attic on Liberty St.
Fire in attic on Liberty St.(KMVT)
By Mai Orue
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:12 pm a fire was coming from outside of the attic of a house on Liberty Street E.

The Twin Falls and Rock Creek Fire Departments were there at the scene.

According to Twin Falls FD Battalion Chief Corey Beam there was no one inside and no one was hurt and the fire was contained to the attic.

KMVT will have updates as details become available.

