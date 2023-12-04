Advertise with Us
Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST
(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

