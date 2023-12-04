Advertise with Us
Husband at the center of Amber Alert and homicide arrested on Saturday morning

Allegedly killed his wife, unborn child and abducting 10-month-old who was later found dead by authorities.
Jeremy Best, 48, arrested on multiple charges for allegedly killing his wife, unborn child and 10 month old child.
Jeremy Best, 48, arrested on multiple charges for allegedly killing his wife, unborn child and 10 month old child.(Bonneville County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Victor, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man accused of killing his wife, unborn child and his 10-month-old son near Victor has been arrested and is expected to have his arraignment in Bonneville County Court tomorrow morning.

East Idaho News reports that 48-year-old Jeremy Best was arrested Saturday at around 10am, after a group of hunters found him naked in a sleeping bag by the side of the road.

The booking photo for Jeremy Best was released by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Best is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Kali Jean Randall, and kidnapping his infant son Zeke Best.

Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies found the body of 10-month-old Zeke nearby, the cause of death for the baby has not yet been released.

Authorities had been searching for Best since Thursday night, when the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call and found Randall had been killed and Zeke was missing from their home.

Law enforcement reports that Best took Zeke and went on the run after killing his wilfe Kali Randall. His arrest ended a 24-hour Amber Alert.

After being cleared by medical personnel, Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding homicide warrant out of Teton County. It is unknown how many — if any — additional charges he is facing at this time.

He will remain in custody until his arraignment, which is expected to be on Monday.

