Idaho homeowners see big decreases in property tax thanks to HB 292

The average reduction to homeowners is 18% according to the state.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Property tax notices were sent out earlier in the week.

They will include property tax relief from the historic property tax relief bill House Bill 292.A total of $314 million was awarded statewide.

Over $16 million to Twin Falls County homeowners. Over $4 million to Jerome County and over three million apiece to residents of Blaine, Minidoka, Cassia counties in property tax relief are some examples of the distributed funds.

The average reduction to homeowners is 18% according to the state.

Governor Brad Little says, “The scale is you’re going to pay 15 percent less in some areas and some areas you’re going to pay 25 percent less as this goes through the system homeowners and business owners get their property tax then we’ll see what we do next year. some of that’s ongoing money, some of it’s one time.”

Relief also came in the form of money for school districts.

More than 106 million dollars in relief was given to school districts across the gem state.

“If we offer property tax relief then schools will probably my guess is take advantage of it for expansion and some of that property tax relief is to lower bonded indebtedness of the schools and that’s a good thing,” said Governor Little.

Information about property taxes and relief can be found on your county assessor’s webpage or by contacting the office directly.

