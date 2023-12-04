Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

ISP investigating 3-vehicle crash East of Burley

Idaho State Police is also investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning...
Idaho State Police is also investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning after four a.m. East of Burley on the I-84.(WDTV)
By KMVT News Staff
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 4:47 A.M., westbound on I84 at milepost 230.4, east of Burley.

A 22-year-old male from Kent, Washington was driving westbound on I84 in a 2015 Volvo semi-truck when it jackknifed and made contact with the guard rail. A 32-year-old male from Vero Beach, Florida was driving in a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck when it missed the semi-truck and struck the guard rail. A 54-year-old male from Grantsville, Utah was driving in a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck struck the Volvo and guard rail.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The westbound lanes are currently blocked.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department and Declo Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

Latest News

Fatal accident
Rupert man involved in a fatal accident on I-84
Idaho State Police and area law enforcement are teaming up to enforce traffic laws over...
ISP and area sheriff’s offices will be patrolling heavily through the holiday weekend
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening