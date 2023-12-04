ISP investigating 3-vehicle crash East of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 4:47 A.M., westbound on I84 at milepost 230.4, east of Burley.

A 22-year-old male from Kent, Washington was driving westbound on I84 in a 2015 Volvo semi-truck when it jackknifed and made contact with the guard rail. A 32-year-old male from Vero Beach, Florida was driving in a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck when it missed the semi-truck and struck the guard rail. A 54-year-old male from Grantsville, Utah was driving in a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck struck the Volvo and guard rail.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The westbound lanes are currently blocked.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department and Declo Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

