Jeremy Best charged with two counts of first-degree murder for shooting his wife and unborn child.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man that sparked a day’s long Amber Alert out of Teton County is accused of killing his wife, unborn child and his 10-month-old son near Victor was arrested on Saturday and appeared in court for the first time Monday for arraignment on the charges he will face.

48-year-old Jeremy Best was arrested November 30th at around 10am in Bonneville County, after a group of hunters found him naked in a sleeping bag by the side of the road. Authorities had been searching for Best since Thursday night, when the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call and found Randall had been killed and Zeke was missing.

Best is accused of shooting his pregnant wife, Kali Jean Randall, in the back and kidnapping his 10-month-old son Zeke Best.

Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies found the body of Zeke nearby, the cause of death for the baby has not yet been released, charges may be pending upon the autopsy results conducted by the Ada County Coroner’s office.

After being cleared by medical personnel, Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding homicide warrant out of Teton County.

Best appeared via Zoom for his arraignment in Teton County, as he sat in the Bonneville County Jail, it appeared that he wasn’t wearing any clothing. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for shooting his wife, and one for their unborn child, plus two enhancement charges of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

He is being held without bond in the Bonneville County Jail due to the seriousness of his crimes, and the judged has ordered that Best undergo a competency test.

His next court appearance will be for his preliminary hearing on December 18, 2023, at 9:30 in the morning in Teton County.

