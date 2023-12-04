Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Meridian Police Department, Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Meridian Police responded to an unknown call in the 2000 block of N. Cougar Way in Meridian Idaho. The call came in at about 7:10 p.m.

Meridian Police Department says the call was indicating there was some type of domestic disturbance and they believed someone may have been shot inside the home.

When officers arrived, Meridian Police Officers and Ada County Deputies discovered two deceased adult females, one was 33 years old and the other 41 years old.

They were found in different locations inside the house, according to the press release.

According to the police department, officers quickly identified a suspect and began a search of the area.

They were notified of a carjacking on Zircon Avenue, which is about 1/2 mile away from the homicide scene.

Officials say an Ada County Deputy who was in the area of Ustick and Venable, located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect fled the stolen vehicle on foot with the deputy following in a foot pursuit at which time the suspect fired several rounds at the deputy.

The deputy was uninjured and officers set up a perimeter locating the suspect, who then committed suicide in the 700 block of W. Indian Rocks.

The Meridian Police Department will hold a press conference at 10:00 a.m. at the Meridian Police Department 1401 E. Watertower St. in the media room.

The Meridian Police Department says this is very preliminary information.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.