Parr, Wesley Melvin

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wesley Melvin Parr, 77, of Rupert, passed unexpectedly on November 30, 2023. We are devastated by this loss and completely unprepared.

He was born February 13, 1946, to loving parents, J Melvin and Barbara Ann Campbell Parr, in Santa Ana, California. At a young age he moved with his family to Idaho. Wes graduated from Minico High School in 1964 and went on to pursue a degree at California Polytechnic State College. After college, Wes returned home to help his dad and uncle raise potatoes on the family farms in Cassia County. He enlisted and served in the United States Army National Guard for several years.

He retired from farming to his family home on the banks of the Snake River in Minidoka County, where he had a spectacular view of nature.

Wes was a loving husband, uncle and friend and adored his family and friends. Wes was quite creative, building, repairing and helping neighbors and friends when they needed. Wes was fun to be around and enjoyed regularly meeting friends for coffee at Sophies in Rupert. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, Cathy, and with friends – especially if it involved a meal.

Wes was a member of the Elks Lodge for a total of 52 years. He joined the Burley lodge where he became an Exalted Ruler; later transferring to the Rupert Elks Lodge #2106 where he was a Trustee. Wes was also active in managing, maintaining and fund raising for the lodge. He believed in the Elks principles of never forgetting veterans and the commitment to youth and seniors. Wes was a great Elk member and will be deeply missed. Wes also belonged to several agriculture organizations.

Wes’ presence is sorely missed, and his loss is deeply felt.

Wes was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Barbara Parr and Joan Parr (first wife). He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Clayville Parr of Rupert; sister, Joanna Charboneau of Meridian; nephew, Jordan Charboneau, (wife Josie and children, Von and Bridget of Merdian); and step-son, Zachary Holm (children, Maycee, Ellie and Beckam Holm of Arizona).

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 8, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Minidoka Animal Shelter, 50 W. 200 S., Rupert, ID 83350, in memory of Wes.

