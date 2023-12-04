Advertise with Us
Rupert man involved in a fatal accident on I-84

Mountain Home, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:26 p.m. on I84 at milepost 81.4 in Elmore County.

A 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, was traveling westbound when it lost control and crossed over the median. The GMC Sierra collided with a 2018 Kia Forte, driven by a 30-year-old male from Rupert. Both vehicles came to rest on the right eastbound shoulder after the collision.

The driver of the Kia Forte succumbed to his injuries on scene and was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger of the Kia Forte, a 52-year-old female, was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. She was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the GMC Sierra was not wearing a seat belt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for approximately four hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

