The Seagull to be performed at the College of Southern Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Seagull is set to be performed at the College of Southern Idaho. To help promote the performance we were joined by Shane Brown and Mireya Soto from the College of Southern Idaho who spoke about the upcoming performance.

The play will start showing on December 6 at 7:30 P.M. at the Fine Arts Center and the final showing will be December 9.

Tickets are 10 dollars and can be purchased on CSI’s website.

For more information click the play button above.

