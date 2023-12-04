Advertise with Us
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Suspects considered armed and dangerous.
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is still actively searching for the two men wanted in connection to the shooting that happened at the Tint Shop V in Twin Falls on Friday night.

As we reported, officers responded to 2487 Kimberly Road at around 8:20 Friday evening for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the bodies of two individuals, identified as 26-year-old Jaime Bravo, and business owner 36-year-old Jesse Ortiz.

Acting Chief Matthew Hicks wrote on social media that while the department cannot provide specific details about the ongoing investigation at this time, they are dedicating all available resources to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

Included in the Facebook post, TFPD included images and videos of the suspect in question.

Anybody who can identify these suspects are encouraged to call the Twin Falls Police Department immediately. Their preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects may go by the nickname “El Guero”. Because these suspects are considered armed and dangerous, the community is advised not to approach them.

If anyone has information related to the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 or Detective Morgan Waite at 208-735-7227.

