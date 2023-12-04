Advertise with Us
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones

It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several gravesites.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Officials in Mississippi said they are searching for answers after a truck plowed through the Biloxi National Cemetery around 3 p.m. Sunday.

A Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road at the cemetery, hitting 10 headstones, two trash cans, a bench and a water fountain, authorities said. Two of the headstones were left broken.

Debris was left at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash on Sunday.
Debris was left at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash on Sunday.(WLOX)

This crash comes just a day after 27,000 wreaths were laid on the veterans’ graves by hundreds of volunteers.

The destruction happened between sections AA and CC.

Biloxi Police Department and the Veterans Affairs Police Department were on site.

The condition of the driver or what caused the wreck is not yet known.

Cemetery workers started cleaning up the mess Sunday afternoon. Officials said the broken headstones will be replaced soon.

A damaged Chevy Silverado was found near the crash site Sunday afternoon.
A damaged Chevy Silverado was found near the crash site Sunday afternoon.(WLOX)

