Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said.(Japan Coast Guard via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) - U.S. and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced Monday.

The CV-22 Osprey carrying eight American crew crashed last Wednesday off Yakushima island during a training mission. The body of one victim was recovered and identified earlier, while seven others remained missing.

The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and the identities have yet to be determined.

A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas. (WCVB, JAPAN COAST GUARD, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

