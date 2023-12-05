All-American running back Ashton Jeanty to return to Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All-American running back Ashton Jeanty has announced that he will return to the Boise State football program next season.

He made the announcement Tuesday on social media via “X” mentioning his love for Boise.

“I love this city and the people here. This decision feels good. It feels right. It is final,” Jeanty said.

The 2023 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is staying in Boise.

After his fantastic season, many thought he would enter the transfer portal to join a Power Five Conference.

Jeanty leads the FBS in scrimmage yards at 165 a game, while also ranking sixth in the nation in rushing yards at 114 a game.

He had 14 rushing and five receiving touchdowns this season.

Jeanty and the Broncos fresh off their Mountain West Championship, will take on UCLA in the Los Angeles Bowl on Saturday, December 16th for a 5:30 mountain time kickoff.

