CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry seeing increased need this year

As the holiday season approaches the College of Southern Idaho’s Gilbert’s Pantry is continuing to serve student’s needs. But this semester those needs have been amplified, as CSI has received more assistance requests from students than ever before.

CSI’s Dean of Students Rosa Lopez spoke about why.

“I think during the holidays is when we typically see an increase of student need, which makes sense. This semester we have seen one to two new box requests come in a day, so it’s been an increase in what we’ve seen. Typically, we go a couple weeks without requests, but this week we have seen an increase,” Lopez said.

Another reason is due to rising grocery prices which can be especially hard on college students, some of whom are already struggling financially.

Gilbert’s Pantry goes far beyond just food assistance though, as things like school supplies and hygiene items are provided as well.

“When students come in to request a food box, nine times out of ten they need more than just food items and so we will assess that if needed,” Lopez said.

“If they’re needing hygiene items or if there’s any school supplies, sometimes in those casual conversations sometimes we find out they need more financial assistance, so we connect them with the foundation as well.”

If you or someone you know would like to donate food, hygiene items or any other school supplies to CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry, donations can be dropped off at CSI’s Office of Student Affairs Student Union Building on the second floor.

