Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry seeing increased need this year

CSI's Gilbert's Pantry has seen more assistance requests this semester than any previously.
CSI's Gilbert's Pantry has seen more assistance requests this semester than any previously.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Gilbert’s Food Pantry has seen more need this semester than any in the past.

As the holiday season approaches the College of Southern Idaho’s Gilbert’s Pantry is continuing to serve student’s needs. But this semester those needs have been amplified, as CSI has received more assistance requests from students than ever before.

CSI’s Dean of Students Rosa Lopez spoke about why.

“I think during the holidays is when we typically see an increase of student need, which makes sense. This semester we have seen one to two new box requests come in a day, so it’s been an increase in what we’ve seen. Typically, we go a couple weeks without requests, but this week we have seen an increase,” Lopez said.

Another reason is due to rising grocery prices which can be especially hard on college students, some of whom are already struggling financially.

Gilbert’s Pantry goes far beyond just food assistance though, as things like school supplies and hygiene items are provided as well.

“When students come in to request a food box, nine times out of ten they need more than just food items and so we will assess that if needed,” Lopez said.

“If they’re needing hygiene items or if there’s any school supplies, sometimes in those casual conversations sometimes we find out they need more financial assistance, so we connect them with the foundation as well.”

If you or someone you know would like to donate food, hygiene items or any other school supplies to CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry, donations can be dropped off at CSI’s Office of Student Affairs Student Union Building on the second floor.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

It's a Wonderful Life
Currently showing at the Glenns Ferry Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life
The Kimberly School District is working to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming march 10th...
Kimberly School District discuss the pros and cons of 4-day vs 5-day, and hybrid school week schedules
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety opened its traffic safety grant...
ITD grants available
ITD's office of Highway Safety opened its traffic safety grant applications for FY2025.
ITD opens traffic safety grant applications for fiscal year 2025