Currently showing at the Glenns Ferry Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life

Currently showing at the Glenns Ferry Theater: It's a Wonderful Life
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 1 the feeling of Christmas hit the Glenns Ferry Theatre as they started showing It’s a Wonderful Life.

The play will be running for one more weekend and to help promote the final showings of the play we were joined on Rise and Shine by Andrew Henness who is the lead actor portraying George Bailey.

To hear more about the showings click the play button above.

