Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho Power reminds residents to be safe with holiday lights

Idaho Power has tips on holiday lighting safety.
By Layne Rabe
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The countdown to Christmas is on and Idaho Power is reminding residents to check their holiday lighting for safety and efficiency.

Idaho Power recommends using LED lights, which are more efficient and safer than incandescent bulbs because they produce less heat.

They also say when decorating be mindful to never overload your circuit use surge protectors and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power said don’t place cords where people can walk on them, or trip on them like on sidewalks or under rugs.

“When you decorate outside, you want to use outdoor extension cords and lights that are rated to go outside,” said Miller. “So, if it’s rated for indoor, you’re not using the correct thing for the weather, and in Idaho, we know we’re going to get some snow like we have now.”

She also said if you have a real tree make sure it is properly watered to avoid a potential fire.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

Latest News

Cassia Regional brings surgical robot to Burley High School.
Cassia Regional hospital brings surgical robot to Burley High School
The community mourns the loss of two individuals as there are still no suspects in custody.
Still no suspects in custody as TFPD continues to investigate shooting at a local business on Friday night
Lori Vallow Daybell arrives in Maricopa County, AZ to face additional conspiracy to commit...
Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona indictment documents unsealed following first appearance in court.
Jerome County Courthouse
Judge makes decision on Jerome County Election judicial review