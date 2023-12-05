Idaho Power reminds residents to be safe with holiday lights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The countdown to Christmas is on and Idaho Power is reminding residents to check their holiday lighting for safety and efficiency.

Idaho Power recommends using LED lights, which are more efficient and safer than incandescent bulbs because they produce less heat.

They also say when decorating be mindful to never overload your circuit use surge protectors and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power said don’t place cords where people can walk on them, or trip on them like on sidewalks or under rugs.

“When you decorate outside, you want to use outdoor extension cords and lights that are rated to go outside,” said Miller. “So, if it’s rated for indoor, you’re not using the correct thing for the weather, and in Idaho, we know we’re going to get some snow like we have now.”

She also said if you have a real tree make sure it is properly watered to avoid a potential fire.

