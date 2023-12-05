ITD opens traffic safety grant applications for fiscal year 2025

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety opened its traffic safety grant applications for fiscal year 2025 and is seeking the public’s input in terms of how to disperse funds.

ITD has seen more fatalities this year (243) than last year (215) and the state is also on track to exceed its highest yearly fatality total since 2021 which was 273.

Grant funds typically focus on traffic safety initiatives or projects such as: wearing seatbelts, young driver safety and impaired and aggressive driving intervention among others.

ITD spokesperson Ellen Mattila spoke about who can apply for the grants.

“Applicants could be municipalities, county government, law enforcement, nonprofits, hospitals, schools all kinds of organizations, there’s all sorts of flexibility there,” Mattila said.

While it doesn’t matter where the suggestions come from, the applications do need to be backed by data from the area of concern.

For the Magic Valley, that area of concern is the easiest to fix of all traffic safety issues.

“I know specifically in rural parts of the Magic Valley seatbelts are a concern. We see lower seatbelt use rates in some of those communities, so that’s certainly something we would like to increase education about and get those numbers for seatbelt use rate up,” Mattila said.

“Because seatbelts increase your chance of surviving a crash by about fifty percent, we want everyone buckled up that we can get buckled up.”

The deadline for applications is January 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

ITD will take about a year to look over the applications before beginning dispersal on October 1, 2024.

To send in an application for a traffic safety grant follow this link: https://itd.idaho.gov/safety/ and click on “Grant Programs and Funding.”

