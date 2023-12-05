Judge makes decision on Jerome County Election judicial review

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month KMVT told you about the Jerome County Clerk’s Office seeking a judicial review after two members of the same household received incorrect ballots in the November election.

Jerome County Clerk Cy Lootens told KMVT two residents in Hazelton received ballots for zone five when they should have received ballots for zone four.

Lootens said they noticed the error on election day and took quick action and the ballots were not counted, and the zone four election was only within one vote.

The County then contacted the Secretary of States office to get the judicial review underway.

After all the results were submitted to the District Court in Jerome the Judge decided the election should be voided and there will be a new election for zone four.

“Only zone four will be voting again,” said Lootens. “So, you have to live within that Valley School District, zone four, in order to vote on December 5th.”

For those who live in zone four early voting is still available at the Jerome County Court house until tonight at 5 p.m.

On December 5th there will be a polling place at the Valley School Gym from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

