Kimberly School District discuss the pros and cons of 4-day vs 5-day, and hybrid school week schedules

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly School District’s Board held a panel to look into having a four-day school week or a hybrid schedule in the future. The panel was held Monday night at the Kimberly School District Round Building on Center Street West. The discussion was one out of three discussions held so far.

The first discussion involved the board listening to presentations from eight different superintendents from across the state and provide their long-range planning committee an opportunity to asks question. Some of the school districts present for the panel included Post Falls from Northern Idaho, Blackfoot from Eastern Idaho, Glenns Ferry, Cassia County and more.

Some of their concerns with transitioning from a five-day school week to a 4-day or hybrid schedule included a potential decrease in student achievement and how a shorter week could affect the salary of the district’s staff and classified staff members.

“The pros are, that we hear time and time again, is that it helps with increasing staff recruitments with a 4-day week. Its helps reduce stress with both staff and students. The obvious con is what will this do to student achievements when you have a reduction of contact days and or contact time,” said KSD Superintendent, Luke Schoeder.

As far as concerns about salary, one school district superintendent mentioned that they increased staff pay rates to adjust to the hours lost.

The Kimberly superintendent says the district will more than likely have a recommendation or a plan in place by February of next year regarding whether to enforce a four-day school week or a hybrid schedule for schools. The next panel is scheduled to be held a 6 p.m. at the Kimberly School District Round Building on Monday, December 11th. Those who cannot make it in person can view the panel via zoom.

