Lighthouse Christian Boys stomp Shoshone; Monday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday night hoops action took KMVT to Lighthouse Christian School, where the Lions (3-0) welcomed the Shoshone Indians (0-3) for a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup.

This game wasn’t close.

The Lions jumped out to a double-digit lead before the Indians found their first point of the game.

Lighthouse wouldn’t ease up as they came away with a 62-15 win.

Jack de Jong and Sam Rogers would lead the way with 18 points a piece.

Kai DeMoor finished with 16 points.

Lighthouse looks to stay undefeated on Friday, as they travel to take on Butte County Friday at 7:30.

Shoshone looks for their first win Wednesday as they host Glenns Ferry at 7:30.

Other boys basketball scores

Burley 68, Caldwell 49

Burley: Nash Gillette 15 pts, Ryker Page 14 pts, Landon King 14 pts

Girls basketball scores

Hansen 42, Richfield 35

Hansen: Jesica Gomez 21 pts

