Lighthouse Christian Boys stomp Shoshone; Monday Idaho prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday night hoops action took KMVT to Lighthouse Christian School, where the Lions (3-0) welcomed the Shoshone Indians (0-3) for a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup.
This game wasn’t close.
The Lions jumped out to a double-digit lead before the Indians found their first point of the game.
Lighthouse wouldn’t ease up as they came away with a 62-15 win.
Jack de Jong and Sam Rogers would lead the way with 18 points a piece.
Kai DeMoor finished with 16 points.
Lighthouse looks to stay undefeated on Friday, as they travel to take on Butte County Friday at 7:30.
Shoshone looks for their first win Wednesday as they host Glenns Ferry at 7:30.
Other boys basketball scores
Burley 68, Caldwell 49
Burley: Nash Gillette 15 pts, Ryker Page 14 pts, Landon King 14 pts
Girls basketball scores
Hansen 42, Richfield 35
Hansen: Jesica Gomez 21 pts
