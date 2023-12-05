Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona indictment documents unsealed following first appearance in court.

Maricopa County, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — The warrants and indictments surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell’s charges in Arizona have been unsealed, and the documents show that she is being charge with two more counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in that state.

The first unsealed court record states that Vallow, along with her brother Alex Cox, are accused of conspiring to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow, who had been shot and killed at their Chandler, Arizona home shortly after Vallow had moved out in July of 2019.

Police bodycam has shown that Charles Vallow had reported to Chandler Police on multiple occasions that he was concerned about Lori’s fanatical religious views and that she might hurt him and his children.

For the second charge, Lori Vallow and her brother Alex Cox are also accused of trying to murder their niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Beaudroux, outside of his house in Gilber, Arizona three months later in October of 2019. Brandon, however, was uninjured in the attempt.

An Arizona grand jury had indicted Vallow on the conspiracy charges related to Charles Vallow in 2021, and the following year in 2022 for the attempted murder of Brandon.

Vallow has only gone in front of a Maricopa County Judge at this time, mainly because she has been in Idaho and found guilty of killing her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole back on July 31st.

Alex Cox will not stand trial as he died in December of 2019, before the bodies of the children were found on Lori’s new husband, Chad Daybell’s property.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona on Wednesday, November 30th and will remain in their custody until these cases play out, then she will be sent back to Idaho to finish out her life sentences.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said that Vallow will be housed in a high security section of the Estrella Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in the coming week.

