Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024

Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After shattering attendance records worldwide with her Summer Carnival shows, P!nk announced Tuesday she will extend the tour into 2024.

The 2024 leg of the 17-city tour will kick off on August 10 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap up in Miami’s loanDepot park on Nov. 23, 2024.

According to Live Nation, the tour will feature special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales to Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers Dec. 7 and to the general public on Dec. 11 at LiveNation.com.

The initial leg of P!nk’s tour boasted over 3 million tickets sold worldwide.

The added tour dates include:

Saturday, Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wednesday, Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sunday, Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wednesday, Aug. 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wednesday, Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, Sep. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Friday, Sep. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, Sep. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 3 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sunday, Oct. 6 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Saturday, Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wednesday, Nov. 6 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Monday, Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park

Last month P!nk gave away about 2,000 banned books to fans during shows in Florida as part of a project with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books.”

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

Some of the books included “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee in jail after what family says was a self-defense shooting at work
FILE - Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce more 2024 tour stops with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube and others
Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers.
Wayward kangaroo captured after days on the hop