Spencer Danielson introduced as Boise State head coach Monday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being announced as the new Boise State head coach on Sunday, Spencer Danielson was officially introduced to the position on Monday morning.

Danielson took over as Interim coach after a 42-14 win over New Mexico and immediately led the Broncos to their biggest win of the season, 45-10 over Utah State.

The Broncos then secured a Mountain West Title game berth with a 27-19 win over Air Force on November 23rd.

The Danielson-led Broncos then went to Las Vegas and beat UNLV 44-20 to take home their first Mountain West title since 2019.

He told reporters Monday that Boise State was his dream job.

“This is my dream job for the people, for the people in this room, for the people in that building, for our players, for our staff, and for the community, that’s why this is my absolute dream job,” Danielson said. “I believe that the best of Boise State University is still to come.”

Danielson will be at the helm with the official title as head coach for Boise State’s bowl game on December 16th as the Broncos compete in the Los Angeles Bowl against UCLA.

