Still no suspects in custody as TFPD continues to investigate shooting at a local business on Friday night

If you have any information please call the Twin Falls Police Department.
The community mourns the loss of two individuals as there are still no suspects in custody in double homicide at The Tint Shop V in Twin Falls on Friday.
By Gina Jameson
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are still no suspected in custody as the Twin Falls Police Department is still actively searching for the two men wanted in connection to the shooting that happened at the Tint Shop V in Twin Falls on Friday night.

As we reported, officers responded to 2487 Kimberly Road at around 8:20 Friday evening for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the bodies of two individuals, identified as 26-year-old Jaime Bravo, and business owner 36-year-old Jesse Ortiz.

Acting Chief Matthew Hicks wrote on social media that the department cannot provide specific details about the ongoing investigation. They are dedicating all available resources to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

Included in the Facebook post, TFPD (Twin Falls Police Department) posted images and videos of the suspect in question.  Anybody who can identify these suspects, is encouraged to call the Twin Falls Police Department immediately.

Their preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects may go by the nickname “El Guero”.

Because these suspects are considered armed and dangerous, the community is advised not to approach them. If anyone has information related to the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 or Detective Morgan Waite at 208-735-7227.

The Tint Shop V is closed; however, friends and family members have placed flowers and messages of love to the families and friends who are grieving.

Go fund me pages have been set up to help support the families of the two individuals that were found dead by multiple gunshots.

Jesse Ortiz https://gf.me/v/c/9khk/v8v3gp-jesse-ortiz

Jaime Bravo (Jimmy) https://gf.me/v/c/9khk/jaime-bravo-jimmy

