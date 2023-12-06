Caldwell man dies after being hit by a car

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police report that a 70-year-old Caldwell man died Tuesday, after he was hit by an minivan while trying to cross the road.

Police responded to the intersection of Cirrus Drive and Moosehorn Way in Caldwell, just before 5 p.m.

The driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey, a 38-year-old woman from Meridian, was headed eastbound on Cirrus Drive, when police say she made a left turn and hit the pedestrian.

The man died at the scene.

Traffic was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.