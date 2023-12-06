Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Caldwell man dies after being hit by a car

The driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey, a 38-year-old woman from Meridian, was headed eastbound on...
The driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey, a 38-year-old woman from Meridian, was headed eastbound on Cirrus Drive, when police say she made a left turn and fatally hit the pedestrian.(KMVT-TV)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police report that a 70-year-old Caldwell man died Tuesday, after he was hit by an minivan while trying to cross the road.

Police responded to the intersection of Cirrus Drive and Moosehorn Way in Caldwell, just before 5 p.m.

The driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey, a 38-year-old woman from Meridian, was headed eastbound on Cirrus Drive, when police say she made a left turn and hit the pedestrian.

The man died at the scene.

Traffic was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {12/5/2023}
CSI's Gilbert's Pantry has seen more assistance requests this semester than any previously.
CSI’s Gilbert’s Pantry seeing increased need this year
It's a Wonderful Life
Currently showing at the Glenns Ferry Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life
The Kimberly School District is working to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming march 10th...
Kimberly School District discusses the pros and cons of 4-day vs 5-day, and hybrid school week schedules