Coming to the Orpheum Theater: A Christmas Story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Christmas classic is coming to the Orpheum Theater in a different format than you may be used to. A Christmas Story will begin showing starting on December 8 in the form of a musical.

The musical will run from December 8 to the 18 starting at 7:00 P.M. The total run-time is about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

We were joined on Rise and Shine by local actor Ryker Harris who will be portraying Jean Shepherd in the production and told us what we can expect in this version of the beloved classic.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Orpheum Theatre’s website.

