Cousin of Kali Randall Best spoke to media on family reaction to her death

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family member of Kali Jean Randall, the woman who was shot and killed by her husband and their home in Victor spoke to an eastern Idaho news station about the devastating news.

As we have reported, Jeremy Best, 48, was arrested November 30, 2023, at around 10am in Bonneville County, after a group of hunters found him naked in a sleeping bag by the side of the road.

Best is accused of shooting his pregnant wife, Kali Jean Randall, in the back and kidnapping his 10-month-old son Zeke Best.

Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies found the body of Zeke nearby, the cause of death for the baby has not yet been released, charges may be pending upon the results of an autopsy being conducted by the Ada County Coroner’s office.

He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for shooting his wife in the back, and one for their unborn child, plus two enhancement charges for the use of a firearm.

Kali Randall best’s cousin, Meg Fischer spoke to Local News Channel 8 on the family’s reaction to the news of the death.

“I think we’re all just in shock. It’s unimaginable news to wake up to to hear something about your family member like this and to see it on the news and know that this is somebody that you grew up with, somebody you love. It’s been just completely unimaginable for our family.” Fischer said.

Her cousin went on to say, “She was a mom who died defending her baby. And that is really just all you can ask for as a mother. Is to lay down your life for your child and we are so proud of her, and we are also so devastated that that was a choice she had to make.”

Best is being held without bond in the Bonneville County Jail; his next court appearance will be for his preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for December 18th in Teton County, pending a competency review requested by his public defender Jim Archibald.

