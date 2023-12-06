Advertise with Us
CSI Lady Golden Eagles find success on the road Tuesday night

CSI came into the game, splitting their last two from a weekend in Nebraska.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s women’s basketball team hit the road Tuesday afternoon for a matchup with Western Wyoming Community College.

CSI came into the game, splitting their last two from a weekend in Nebraska.

The Golden Eagles defeated Otero Junior College 63-43 on December 1st, before falling to Western Nebraska Community College 82-77 on December 2nd.

The results saw them slip to No. 17 in the latest NJCAA National rankings.

The Western Wyoming Mustangs entered the game on a cold streak, losing six of their last seven games.

The Golden Eagles would outscore the Mustangs 37-30 in the second half and pull away for an 82-71 win.

Kaylee Headrick led the way with 18 points, Jamisyn Heaton added 17 and Kennedy Gillette had 13.

The Golden Eagles will take on Carroll College JV on Friday and then Rocky Mountain JV on Saturday. Both of those games will be on the road.

