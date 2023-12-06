Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho Secretary of State clears up confusion about upcoming caucus

GOP caucus will take place March 2, 2024, and Democratic caucus May 23, 2024.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Changes to this years presidential nomination process in Idaho has caused some confusion about how voters will be able to choose who they will pick as their choice for their party’s presidential nominee.

Due to the removal of the presidential primary during the 2023 legislative session the republican and democratic parties opted to nominate a candidate by caucus. The two parties are currently working out the details and the state itself is not involved in that process or the caucus itself.

The Republican caucus will take place March 2, 2024, and the Democratic caucus is scheduled for May 23, 2024.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane says, “We’ll have the presidential caucus; those will be run by the political parties. The republican party and the democratic party are currently working to set up locations and get everything set for their caucuses specific for the presidential nomination.”

The state will hold an election for state legislators, county sheriff, county prosecutor and county commissioners on May 21, 2023, and will proceed as any normal election.

“The state primary for the legislature and the county seats will be run by the county elections offices at your regular polling place. The caucuses will happen in different locations they won’t be your regular polls and the processes may be slightly different and may be different between the respective political parties as well.”

There are some dates you’ll need to know if you want to take part in the caucus for either party.

For Republicans, you’ll need to register your party affiliation or check to make sure it’s up to date by December 31, 2023 to take part in the March 2nd caucus. For Democrats, you can register or change affiliation up to the day of the May 23, 2024 caucus,” said Secretary McGrane

If you need information about either, that can be found through the individual parties websites.

State election information can be found here. .

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Simply create a card and mail it to an assisted living or nursing home near you, and address...
Loneliness can be devastating for senior citizens, one easy way to give back this holiday season
Writing letters to the elderly can ease on loneliness this time of year.
Writing letters to the elderly can help with loneliness
Picture of Kali Randall Best and her son Zeke Best. Teton County Sheriff is investigating her...
Cousin of Kali Randall Best spoke to media on family reaction to her death