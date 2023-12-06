Advertise with Us
Idaho Vandals ready for FCS quarter-final matchup

The Vandals got to the quarterfinal matchup after a game-winning field goal in overtime by Ricardo Chavez against southern Illinois. The Vandals would win 20-17.
The Vandals got to the quarterfinal matchup after a game-winning field goal in overtime by...
The Vandals got to the quarterfinal matchup after a game-winning field goal in overtime by Ricardo Chavez against southern Illinois. The Vandals would win 20-17.(KLEW)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fourth-seeded Idaho Vandals will host their second straight playoff game Saturday night as they welcome No. 5 UAlbany.

The Vandals got to the quarterfinal matchup after a game-winning field goal in overtime by Ricardo Chavez against Southern Illinois. The Vandals would win 20-17.

UAlbany meanwhile walked all over Richmond in their matchup, winning 41-13.

This will be the first time the programs match up against each other in a game.

Head coach Jason Eck was fired up after their first playoff win in 30 years.

“If you would’ve told me we would be in the quarterfinals in year two, I wouldn’t have believed you. I knew we would get it going, but I thought by my third year we must make the playoffs,” Eck said. “I’m very proud of this whole institution and the state of Idaho for football.”

