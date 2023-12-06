Jerome Lady Tigers win nail-biter against Minico; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Lady Tigers (5-3) welcomed the Minico Spartans (4-2) Tuesday night for a 4A Great Basin Conference matchup.

The Tigers came out ready to play, going on an 8-2 scoring run in the first quarter.

Junior Emily Lloyd and senior Katie Larsen were fantastic throughout this one. This duo scored 17 and 16 points respectively, combining for 33 points.

Junior Emma Allen also had a significant impact in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Closing minutes in the fourth quarter, Jerome led 64-56.

Then Minico guard CJ Latta exploded onto the scene.

With her back against the wall, the Utah State commit would find the corner and nail a three-pointer to cut the lead to five.

The Spartans would force a turnover and get the ball back into Latta’s hands. This time, from the top of the arc, she drained a shot.

Suddenly the lead was two.

Larsen would make a free throw to give the Tigers a three-point lead.

Minico had one last opportunity as Latta had the ball, shot from way beyond the arc but couldn’t convert, as the Tigers won a nail-biting contest, 65-62.

Latta would finish with a game-high 32 points.

Chuck Salinas would also finish in double-digits for the Spartans with 12.

Jerome is back in action on Thursday as they host Wood River.

Minico will host Twin Falls on Thursday.

Other girls basketball scores

Kimberly 46, Homedale 18

- Kimberly: Macy Dille seven points, seven rebounds. Berkely Dille eight points, Ady Osborne added seven points.

Mountain Home 42, Burley 18

Burley: Maddie Martin six points

Snake River 58, Filer 35

Filer: Hazel Fischer 10 points

Hagerman 57, Hansen 26

Oakley 49, Castleford 18

Murtaugh 57, Hagerman 26

Boys basketball scores

Hagerman 64, Sun Valley 28

- Hagerman: Ky Kendall 20 points, five steals. Martin Gonzales 16 points, 10 steals. Wyatt Hoskovec 12 rebounds.

Firth 47, Declo 46

Skyline 73, Canyon Ridge 66

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.